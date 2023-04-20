Richmond’s Gnawing, “a loud rock and roll band that wishes they were a country band,” have a new album called Modern Survival Techniques coming next month. We shared its lead single “Gimme Tinnitus” a few weeks back, and today they’re back with a second new track called “Clean Up Your Act.” Bashed-out drums and scraping bass become the foundation for a grunge-pop shout-along that gets a lot of mileage out of overdriven power chords and strained vocals. “You’ve got to clean up your act! Or they’re not coming back!” John Russell howls before a very Blue Album-esque guitar solo carries us home. Listen below.

<a href="https://gnawinggg.bandcamp.com/album/modern-survival-techniques">Modern Survival Techniques by gnawing</a>

Modern Survival Techniques is out 5/19 on Refresh.