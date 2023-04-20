The Lousy – “Breaking Wheel” & “Dogs Of War”

The Lousy – “Breaking Wheel” & “Dogs Of War”

New Music April 20, 2023 11:59 AM By Tom Breihan

A couple of times, I’ve seen “The Lousy” on show flyers, and I’ve gotten momentarily confused. If you put “The Lousy” next to the name of another band, it looks like you’re making fun of that other band. But no. The Lousy are a band. Paradoxically, the Lousy are not lousy. In fact, they fucking rule.

The Lousy make a fast, blistering, thrashed-out form of D-beat. They sound like a Slayer cover band made up entirely of rats with mohawks and battle vests. The band features former members of Boston crust-punk groups Instinct? and D-Sagawa, and they released their demo Shut I’m I’m Talking last year. Today, they’ve followed that one with a new three-song cassette called Another Lousy Tape. It’s got two originals, “Breaking Wheel” and “Dogs Of War,” as well as a cover of Amebix’s 1985 crust classic “Arise.” The whole thing rips unbelievably hard. Listen below.

Another Lousy Tape is out now on Sore Mind.

