A year ago Bloc Party returned with Alpha Games, their first album in six years, and just four weeks ago frontman Kele Okereke dropped his new solo album The Flames pt. 2. He must be in an especially creative mood because a new Bloc Party single is out today, too. “High Life” is a bright and buoyant dance-rock tune that goes hard on the percussion. “Are you ready for the high life, for things to go your way?” Okereke sings. Listen below.