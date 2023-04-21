The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Militarie Gun - "Very High"

The very good “Very High” video expertly mimics the aesthetics of the opening credits from a Y2K-era prime-time teen drama, a Dawson’s Creek or a One Tree Hill. Instead of Paula Cole, though, we get Ian Shelton growling that he’s been feeling pretty down and getting very high. In the clip, Shelton elbows his way through the mob of photogenic kids grinning at the golden-hour light, brow-furrowed and out of place. It’s a fitting visual representation for the feeling captured on the song — that thing where you feel like you’re existing at a remove from the rest of the world and where you remove yourself further in an effort to feel a little more numb. The song itself, with its spikily fuzzed-up power-pop riffage and its perfectly-timed echo-soaked gorilla-grunt, sounds both down and high, but it never gets numb. Instead, Miltarie Gun have once again brought something as bracing as it is catchy. I’d watch this show. —Tom