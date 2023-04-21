Kim Petras – “Alone” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

Kim Petras – “Alone” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

New Music April 21, 2023 12:13 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Back in March, newly crowned Grammy winner Kim Petras started teasing snippets of a new song featuring a verse from Nicki Minaj. Titled “Alone,” the track is built on a prominent sample of Alice Deejay’s iconic Eurodance banger “Better Off Alone.” Then, earlier this month, Petras confirmed via Instagram: “‘Alone’ feat. @nickiminaj out 4/21.” In an accompanying video, Petras sits next to a fireplace and speaks into a pink rotary phone. “Yeah! It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras!” Minaj’s voice sounds over a sample of Deejay’s ’90s classic.

Speaking to Apple Music about sampling Deejay, Petras says: “I was born and raised in Germany, and that song is a classic in clubs all over Europe, so I grew up to it. I had a lot of amazing moments, some bad moments, so many club moments in general to that song, so that song is just in me, and I feel like it inspired me to make music. I’m just so honored that Alice Deejay let us do this shit because it’s epic.”

“Alone” will be Petras’ latest release in a handful of singles, including last year’s Max Martin-produced “If Jesus Was a Rockstar” and this year’s “Brr.” Listen to “Alone” below.

