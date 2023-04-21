Desiigner Says He Will Seek Mental Health Treatment After Exposing Himself On Flight

Desiigner has apologized for exposing himself on an international flight that took place over the weekend, adding that he plans to to seek mental health treatment. The “Panda” rapper was coming back to the States after a trip with stops in Thailand and Tokyo when he reportedly exposed himself and was subsequently questioned by cops upon landing in Minneapolis on Monday. In a statement on his Instagram Story, Desiigner writes: “For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly.”

He continues: “They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If your not feeling like yourself please get help.”

The statement is below.