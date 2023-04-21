Matty Healy Apologizes To Ice Spice For Offensive Podcast Comments

Earlier this year, the 1975’s Matty Healy appeared on the comedian and former Cum Town co-host Adam Friedland’s podcast The Adam Friedland Show and mentioned that he’d once tried to DM Ice Spice, the rising Bronx rap star. This led to Friedland and his co-host Nick Mullen attempting to guess Ice Spice’s ethnicity and doing derogatory impersonations of Chinese, Japanese, and Hawaiian accents. The episode has since been pulled from the podcast’s feed, and now Healy has apologized to Ice Spice during a show in New Zealand.

Ice Spice has said that she’s a big fan of the 1975, though she presumably wasn’t in the crowd in Auckland today, when Healy offered his apology. Healy didn’t participate in those mocking accents, but he laughed along with the podcast hosts. In Auckland, Healy told the crowd that he hadn’t fully grasped the implications of his own fame, and he mentioned Ice Spice directly. Here’s what he said:

I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you. Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry. I don’t want anything like that misconstrued to be mean. I don’t mind being a bit of a joker… It’s OK for me to be, like, a trickster or whatever, but I don’t want to be seen as, like, being barmy. Because honestly, I just love you guys, and I love doing this… The truth is it’s a bit of a problem because I just want to say, “Hello. This is a bit embarrassing. I’m sorry if I get it wrong. We all get it wrong.” I just have to do it in public and then apologize to Ice Spice. My life’s just a bit weird. I am genuinely sorry if I’ve upset her because I fucking love her.

Then Healy took his shirt off, and the crowd screamed. Here’s the video of that whole little moment.

„I think the character of the show…is me“ 🥹 Matty just apologized on stage I am sobbing🥹

