Last week, the Walkmen performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the New York City group’s first performance in almost a decade.

They’re about to head out on an extensive reunion tour, playing multiple nights in most of the big North American cities, and that all kicks off this week when they do five nights at Webster Hall in their hometown. But before that, they had a warm-up show in Westerly, Rhode Island at the Westerly Sound at United Theatre. It was the band’s first full show since December 2013.

Check out video and the setlist for the night below.

SETLIST:

“They’re Winning”

“The Rat”

“In The New Year”

“On The Water”

“No Christmas While I’m Talking”

“Wake Up”

“Blue As Your Blood”

“Juveniles”

“Dónde Está La Playa”

“Angela Surf City”

“Blizzard Of ’96”

“New Years Eve”

“Everyone Who Pretended To Like Me Is Gone”

“Little House Of Savages”

“138th Street”

“All Hands And The Cook”

“Heaven”

“Thinking Of A Dream I Had”

“Red Moon”

“I Lost You”

“We’ve Been Had”

In other Walkmen news, the band’s Walter Martin shared a photo on his Instagram story potentially alluding to a new project. “Finally signed a real record deal! Thanks [Jamie Krents],” tagging the president of Verve Records. The band’s last album was 2012’s Heaven.