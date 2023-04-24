The Clientele have announced a new album, I Am Not There Anymore, which will be out in July. It’s their first new album in seven years; their last, 2017’s Music For The Age Of Miracles, arrived seven years after their one before that. Recordng for I Am Not There Anymore began in 2019 and continued through 2022. “What happened with this record was that we bought a computer,” the band’s Alasdair MacLean said as a way to explain their new album, which is being introduced with the lead single “Blue Over Blue.”

‘Blue Over Blue’ is about getting lost in the woods on Hampstead Heath on an autumn day with my two-year-old son on my shoulders — he loved it and wanted to play hide and seek,” MacLean explained. “I knew he was a ticking time bomb as I had no food with me and was trying to find my way back to a path.”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fables Of The Silverlink”

02 “Radial B

03 “Garden Eye Mantra”

04 “Segue 4 (iv)”

05 “Lady Grey”

06 “Dying In May”

07 “Conjuring Summer In”

08 “Radial C (Nocturne For Three Trees)”

09 “Blue Over Blue”

10 “Radial E”

11 “Claire’s Not Real”

12 “My Childhood”

13 “Chalk Flowers”

14 “Radial H”

15 “Hey Siobhan”

16 “Stems Of Anise”

17 “Through The Roses”

18 “I Dreamed Of You, Maria”

19 “The Village Is Always On Fire”

TOUR DATES:

07/28 London, UK @ Rough Trade East

08/09 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

08/10 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

08/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

08/12 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

08/13 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

08/15 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

08/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

08/18 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

08/19 Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern (inside)

08/20 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

08/22 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

08/23 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

I Am Not There Anymore is out 7/28 via Merge.