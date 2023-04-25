The experimental indie-pop duo Buke & Gase are the subject of a new documentary by director Steven Pierce. In the smartly named Buke & Gase, band members Arone Dyer and Aron Sanchez explain their unique approach to music, which finds them playing dynamic oddball compositions on homemade instruments called the buke and the gase. The doc also chronicles Buke & Gase’s concert in an empty Basilica Hudson, the site of the great Basilica Soundscape festival among other events, at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.

We’ve been fans of the duo for a long time, and so have quite a few musical movers and shakers who make appearances in the documentary. The movie includes appearances from the likes of Aaron Dessner, Laurie Anderson, Melissa Auf der Maur, Owen Pallett, Jad Abumrad of Radiolab, Tosin Abasi of Animals As Leaders, Brassland’s Alec Hanley Bemis, author Jonny Dovercourt, and more.

In the trailer, out today, Dessner describes Buke & Gase’s influence on his own music, citing the abundance of odd time signatures on the National’s Trouble Will Find Me as his attempt to get on Dyer and Sanchez’s wavelength. Watch below.

Buke & Gase will be available to rent or purchase on 5/9. A premiere party is going down that night at Pig Beach in Queens from 7-9PM, where on the movie will be shown on the LED wall screen, both band members will be present, and a dance party might be happening too.