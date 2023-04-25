After collaborating with Thomas Bartlett and Sufjan Stevens on his last two albums, the California songwriter Angelo De Augustine has returned to his solo roots with his new album, Toil And Trouble, which he wrote and produced entirely by himself.

“This album came from thinking about the madness of the world right now and how overwhelming that can be,” he said in a statement. “I used a sort of counter-world as a guide to try to gain some understanding of what’s actually going on here – I had to take myself out of reality in order to try to understand reality.”

Last fall, he returned with a double single, “27” and “Hologram,” though neither of those appear on his new album. Instead, he’s kicking this cycle off with the lovely “Another Universe,” which comes with a self-directed music video with fabrication and animation by Owen Summers. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Home Town”

02 “The Ballad Of Betty And Barney Hill”

03 “Memory Palace”

04 “Healing Waters”

05 “The Painter”

06 “I Don’t Want To Live, I Don’t Want To Die”

07 “Another Universe”

08 “Song Of The Siren”

09 “Blood Red Thorn”

10 “Naked Blade”

11 “D.W.O.M.M.”

12 “Toil And Trouble”

Toil And Trouble is out 6/30 via Asthmatic Kitty Records.