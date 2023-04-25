For his first new Thundercat song in more than three years, silky-voice bass virtuoso Stephen Bruner is making a big splash: He’s teamed with festival-wrecking, headphone-illuminating psych-pop legend Kevin Parker on a single called “No More Lies.” The softly funky and lysergic track features vocals from both singers. Musically, it feels like a true midpoint between Thundercat and Tame Impala’s aesthetics; that Bruner bass and those Parker drums go together extremely well.

“I’ve wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album,” Thundercat says in a press release. “I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future.”

Hear “No More Lies” below.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Bruner elaborates on the collab:

For me personally, this is one of the greater moments for me. I don’t even know where to begin with this. This is me and Kevin Parker. And from the day I heard Kevin’s music, I knew me and him could do something. I knew it from the minute I heard it…I was like, “Man, I would’ve been in his band.” I remember something like saying, “I’m a fan of your music,” it almost feels like tongue in cheek. It’s a weird way to fluff. But there’s a part of it where I’m like, genuinely, for me, I own all your albums. And I remember a very specific thing for me, and we both, we were sitting there while we started working on it, and I had to make sure I had… Because there’s a part where it’s all washed over in alcohol psychologically for me. And I was like, “When did Apocalypse Dreams come out?” Just to see which order this is in, because there’s a part that this could’ve inspired that, and there’s a part where we both were just in the same mind frame, psychologically, in the feelings of certain things, I think. And I expressed to Kevin how Apocalypse Dreams got me through one of the hardest moments in my life. That song, I can distinctly remember myself in the car crying and screaming the lyrics to that song, but it was coming out like vomit. Just was kind of one of those things where I’m like, maybe if I ever meet him one day. Here we are. There’s only a couple songs like that. And it was like that helped me cope. That was one of the helps. That was one of a genuine spiritual moment for me. And I told him, and I was like, “The minute you said ‘Everything is changing,’ it just made me feel okay.” And I then I was like, “Kevin, I don’t think you understand what I’m saying.” So what you’re hearing with this is everything from that. That’s what this feels like for me. Yeah, he’s a G. Yeah. Kevin’s sick, man.

There’s more: