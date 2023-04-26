PJ Harvey – “A Child’s Question, August”

New Music April 26, 2023 8:44 AM By Chris DeVille

PJ Harvey – “A Child’s Question, August”

New Music April 26, 2023 8:44 AM By Chris DeVille

I Inside The Old Year Dying — now there’s an album title. Specifically, it’s the title of the new PJ Harvey album, her first since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project. 2016! Barack Obama was still president when that record came out. Polly Jean, it’s been a minute.

Despite that long interim between releases, Harvey says the songs for I Inside The Old Year Dying “all came out of me in about three weeks.” The new LP is once again produced by Harvey’s longtime collaborators Flood and John Parish. It’s preceded by lead single “A Child’s Question, August,” which I find less compelling as a title. Fortunately the song itself, which arrives with a video by Steve Gullick, is haunting and mesmerizing and worth your time.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Prayer At The Gate”
02 “Autumn Term”
03 “Lwonesome Tonight”
04 “Seem An I”
05 “The Nether-edge”
06 “I Inside The Old Year Dying”
07 “All Souls”
08 “A Child’s Question, August”
09 “I Inside The Old I Dying”
10 “August”
11 “A Child’s Question, July”
12 “A Noiseless Noise”

I Inside The Old Year Dying is out 7/7 on Partisan.

Steve Gullick

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Crazy Town Singers Beat Each Other Up After Rocky Myrtle Beach Show

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl”

3 days ago 0

Sammy Hagar Scoffs At David Lee Roth’s “Embarassing” Vocal Performance

3 days ago 0

LL Cool J Announces Rock The Bells Tour With The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tons Of Guests

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The National First Two Pages Of Frankenstein

18 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest