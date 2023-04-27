Morgan Wallen Rep Denies He Was Too Drunk To Play Canceled Oxford, MS Concert

On Sunday, embattled country singer Morgan Wallen abruptly canceled his show in Oxford, Mississippi. At the time, he cited a doctor’s order for vocal rest. Days after the show, however, a TikTok user shared a video of a venue security guard saying Wallen “losing his voice is bull crap.” According to the Los Angeles Times, the guard also claimed the singer “couldn’t walk,” was “too drunk” to perform, and left the venue in an ambulance. Now, Wallen’s label, Big Loud, is denying those version of events. In a statement, Big Loud CEO and co-founder Seth England said that the singer “cancelled Sunday’s show at Oxford because he lost his voice. He is on vocal rest per his doctor’s orders and he’s doing everything he can to be back at 100%.”

Likewise, the security guard’s management company wrote in a statement on social media: “A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the detail in his statement.”

England also thanked BEST in his Instagram story for “correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true.” Meanwhile, in his Instagram story, Wallen wrote: “I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows. So it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%.”

