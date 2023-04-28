Stream Beach House’s New Become EP

Beach House recorded a shit-ton of music for Once Twice Melody, the 2022 album they rolled out as a series of four “chapters” over several months. Today we get an extra chapter that didn’t fit in among the rest. Beach House’s new Become EP — released last Saturday for Record Store Day and out now digitally, with wider physical release to follow in May — is a separate world unto itself, as Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally explain in this statement:

The Become EP is a collection of 5 songs from the Once Twice Melody sessions. We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own. To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes.

Alex, Victoria… I do enjoy them. I suspect you, the reader, will enjoy them too. Become finds Beach House in an especially dreamy and synth-driven zone, with Legrand’s voice sounding soft, conversational, and more holographic than usual. It’s so pretty, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://beachhouse.bandcamp.com/album/become">Become by Beach House</a>

Become is out now digitally via Sub Pop, with wider physical release to follow on 5/19.