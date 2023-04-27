Colter Wall – “Evangelina” (Hoyt Axton Cover)

By Chris DeVille

The Battle Creek, Saskatchewan country traditionalist Colter Wall has a new album on the way. Little Songs, out in July, mostly comprises originals: “I penned most of them from home and I think the songs reflect that,” Wall writes in a press release, presumably alluding to COVID lockdowns and so forth. However, the lead single is a cover of Hoyt Axton’s “Evangelina” that ambles along with a confident grace seemingly borrowed from outlaw country greats half a century his senior. “There’s a great hot desert down in Mexicali/ And if you don’t have water, boy, you’d better not go,” Wall sings in his rugged baritone. “Tequila won’t get you across that desert/ To Evangelina, in old Mexico.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Prairie Evening/Sagebrush Waltz”
02 “Standing Here”
03 “Corralling The Blues”
04 “The Coyote & The Cowboy”
05 “Honky Tonk Nighthawk”
06 “For A Long While”
07 “Cow/Calf Blue Yodel”
08 “Little Songs”
09 “Evangelina”
10 “The Last Loving Words”

Little Songs is out 7/14 on La Honda/RCA.

