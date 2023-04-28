In September 2020, the darkest depths of lockdown, the Toronto band Mil-Spec released their full-length debut World House, and it absolutely fucking ruled. Mil-Spec’s style is both melodic and majestic, and it draws on touchstones like DC’s Revolution Summer and Turning Point’s short catalogue without being beholden to them. The music on World House was vast and ambitious without sacrificing physicality, and it meant a whole lot to me.

Later this year, Mil-Spec will follow World House with their sophomore LP, and they’ve just dropped its first single. “The Days Don’t End” is a surging, anthemic rager that rides a huge tide of riffage. Singer Andrew Peden sounds like a kaiju who’s lost in contemplation, thinking about how even his nuclear breath can’t stop the merciless passage of time. It’s an oddly beautiful song, but it’s not so beautiful that you can’t mosh to it.

Mil-Spec made the video for “The Days Don’t End” with director Ethan Hibionada, and they shot it at Scarborough’s Guild Park and at Scarborough Bluffs. The video riffs on the Beatles’ “Paperback Writer,” and it looks absurd and cool in equal measure. Below, check out the video for “The Days Don’t End” and Mil-Spec’s upcoming dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye *

5/24 – Boston, MA ! The Sinclair *

5/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

5/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

7/14 – Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks ^

* with Narrow Head & Graham Hunt

^ with Silversteinn & Nightwell

Mil-Spec’s new album is coming later this year on Lockin’ Out.