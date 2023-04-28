The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Gia Margaret - "Hinoki Wood"

When Gia Margaret lost her voice a couple years ago, she did not despair but got to work. Or rather, she probably did despair, but the resultant album (2020’s Mia Gargaret) treated her temporary limitation as a challenge, forced her to lean on her compositional skills to create meditative soundscapes that focused on what her body was putting her through using few words of her own. She has since regained the use of her voice but has now embraced the ability not to use it as a stylistic choice. Romantic Piano looks not inward but outward, highlighting the environment that surrounds you: the crunch of leaves, the chirping of cicadas. On “Hinoki Wood,” its opening track, she finds inspiration in incense that she was burning while recording. The way the piano ascends and dissipates sounds like smoke in the air, the way you can hear the keys press down is immersive and tactile. Though it’s only 90 seconds long, the smell of it is intoxicating. —James