Watch Metallica Give 72 Seasons Songs Their Live Debut At Amsterdam Tour Opener

Metallica opened up their massive tour in support of new album 72 Seasons tonight at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. The 16-song set included the live debuts of two tracks from the new album, “Screaming Suicide” and “Sleepwalk My Life Away.” Check out footage of those songs and read the setlist via setlist.fm below.

SETLIST:
“Orion”
“For Whom The Bell Tolls”
“Holier Than Thou”
“King Nothing”
“Lux Æterna”
“Screaming Suicide”
“Fade To Black”
“Sleepwalk My Life Away”
“Nothing Else Matters”
“Sad But True”
“The Day That Never Comes”
“Ride The Lightning”
“Battery”
“Fuel”
“Seek & Destroy”
“Master Of Puppets”

