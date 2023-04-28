The North Carolina trio Late Bloomer released a surprise EP called Where Are The Bones last September, and they’re back with another surprise EP today. The two songs on Barely A Sound were originally part of a vinyl exclusive split 7″ with Alright for the Tor Johnson Records 20th anniversary series, and now they’re online for the hearing.

Whereas the prior project leaned into the softer, rootsier side of Late Bloomer’s sound, the Barely A Sound 7″ presents two tracks that find them at their most aggressive and unhinged. Yet for all their loud, confrontational force, “Staring Back” and “Faithful” have some serious groove to them. Listen below.