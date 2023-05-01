Knower – “I’m The President”

New Music May 1, 2023 9:19 AM By James Rettig

Last year, the Los Angeles mainstay Louis Cole released a new album on his own, the great Quality Over Opinion. Back in March, Genevieve Artadi released a new album on her own, Forever Forever. And now they’ve both returned to Knower, the duo they started together over a decade ago.

Today, Knower are announcing a new album, KNOWER FOREVER, their first full-length project together since 2016’s Life. Lead single “I’m The President” is alternately squelching and smooth, and there are a whole lot of instruments backing Artadi as she talks some shit and pumps herself up. Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Knower Forever”
02 “I’m The President”
03 “The Abyss”
04 “Real Nice Moment”
05 “It’s All Nothing Until It’s Everything”
06 “Nightmare”
07 “Same Smile, Different Face”
08 “Do Hot Girls Like Chords”
09 “Ride That Dolphin”
10 “It Will Get Real”
11 “Crash The Car”
12 “Bonus Track”

KNOWER FOREVER is out 6/2. Per-order it here.

