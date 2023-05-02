Boris & Uniform – “You Are The Beginning”
In 2019, Japanese metal trio Boris toured the US with Uniform, aka former Drunkdriver singer Michael Berdan and engineer Ben Greenberg (formerly of the Men). Now, the two groups are announcing a collaborative album called Bright New Disease, coming June 16 via Sacred Bones. There’s also a lead single, “You Are The Beginning.”
Written by Boris, “You Are The Beginning” came together on the first day of the groups’ remote studio sessions in July 2020. “At that time, we didn’t know when we would be able to resume concerts,” says Boris’ Atsuo, who adds: “And our wish became the song directly.”
“On tour, we learned more about the depth of their musicality, which we felt was compatible with our own expression,” Atsuo and Takeshi add of Uniform. “They are a band that can be described in many ways — punk, metal, industrial — but they truly excel because they are not locked into any style. They are always experimenting and innovating.” Uniform vocalist Michael Berdan also says: “Uniform have been longtime fans and admirers of Boris. Supporting them on tour was a dream come true.” Guitarist and producer Ben Greenberg adds: “Wata is one of my favorite guitar players ever, so I’m very stoked we got two dueling solo tracks on this record.”
“In the end, it sounds like the crystalized essence of both bands at the heights of their creative abilities,” Berdan continues. “It is a testament of friendship and hope in the face of a world on fire.”
Listen to “You Are The Beginning” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “You Are The Beginning”
02 “Weaponized Grief”
03 “No”
04 “The Look Is A Flame”
05 “The Sinners Of Hell (Jigoku)”
06 “Narcotic Shadow”
07 “A Man from The Earth”
08 “Endless Death Agony”
09 “Not Surprised”
BORIS TOUR DATES:
04/29 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Dude Fest
04/30 – Paris, FR @ Les Cuizines Chelles
05/02 – Cork, IR @ Cyprus Avenue
05/03 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
05/04 – Belfast, UK @ Black Box
05/05 – Galsgow, UK @ Room 2
05/06 – Settle, UK @ Victoria Hall
05/07 – London, UK @ Desert Fest
05/09 – Aschaffenburg, DE @ Colos-Saal
05/10 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
05/11 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat
05/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
05/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ A Colossal Weekend
05/15 – Oslo, NO @ Blå
05/16 – Oslo, NO @ Blå
05/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
05/19 – Helsinki, FI @ Sonic Rites
05/20: Tallinn, EE @ Sveta
05/21 – Riga, LV @ Tu Jau Zini Kur
05/22 – Vilnius, LT @ SODAS 2123
05/23 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
05/24 – Krawkow, PL @ Kwadrat
05/25 – Brno, CZ @ Kabinet Muz
05/26 – Innsbruck, AT @ Heart Of Noise Fest
05/27 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son
05/28 – Turin, IT @ Jazz Is Dead Festival
05/29 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club
05/30 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/03 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB
06/04 – Braga, PT @ Gnration
06/08 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
UNIFORM TOUR DATES:
06/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
06/30 – Stockholm, SE @ HUS7
07/01 – Göteborg, SE @ Hemligheten
07/02 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B
07/04 – Lodz, PL @ Przestrzen
07/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Voodoo
07/06 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
07/07 – Tilburg, NL @ Little Devil
07/08 – Ypres, BE @ Ieperfest
07/10 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
07/11 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
07/12 – Antwerp, BE @ AMC
07/13 – Leipzig, DE @ Soltmann
07/14 – Kutna Hora, CZ @ Creepy Teepee Festival
Bright New Disease is out 6/16 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.