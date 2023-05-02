In 2019, Japanese metal trio Boris toured the US with Uniform, aka former Drunkdriver singer Michael Berdan and engineer Ben Greenberg (formerly of the Men). Now, the two groups are announcing a collaborative album called Bright New Disease, coming June 16 via Sacred Bones. There’s also a lead single, “You Are The Beginning.”

Written by Boris, “You Are The Beginning” came together on the first day of the groups’ remote studio sessions in July 2020. “At that time, we didn’t know when we would be able to resume concerts,” says Boris’ Atsuo, who adds: “And our wish became the song directly.”

“On tour, we learned more about the depth of their musicality, which we felt was compatible with our own expression,” Atsuo and Takeshi add of Uniform. “They are a band that can be described in many ways — punk, metal, industrial — but they truly excel because they are not locked into any style. They are always experimenting and innovating.” Uniform vocalist Michael Berdan also says: “Uniform have been longtime fans and admirers of Boris. Supporting them on tour was a dream come true.” Guitarist and producer Ben Greenberg adds: “Wata is one of my favorite guitar players ever, so I’m very stoked we got two dueling solo tracks on this record.”

“In the end, it sounds like the crystalized essence of both bands at the heights of their creative abilities,” Berdan continues. “It is a testament of friendship and hope in the face of a world on fire.”

Listen to “You Are The Beginning” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “You Are The Beginning”

02 “Weaponized Grief”

03 “No”

04 “The Look Is A Flame”

05 “The Sinners Of Hell (Jigoku)”

06 “Narcotic Shadow”

07 “A Man from The Earth”

08 “Endless Death Agony”

09 “Not Surprised”

BORIS TOUR DATES:

04/29 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Dude Fest

04/30 – Paris, FR @ Les Cuizines Chelles

05/02 – Cork, IR @ Cyprus Avenue

05/03 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/04 – Belfast, UK @ Black Box

05/05 – Galsgow, UK @ Room 2

05/06 – Settle, UK @ Victoria Hall

05/07 – London, UK @ Desert Fest

05/09 – Aschaffenburg, DE @ Colos-Saal

05/10 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

05/11 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

05/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

05/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ A Colossal Weekend

05/15 – Oslo, NO @ Blå

05/16 – Oslo, NO @ Blå

05/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

05/19 – Helsinki, FI @ Sonic Rites

05/20: Tallinn, EE @ Sveta

05/21 – Riga, LV @ Tu Jau Zini Kur

05/22 – Vilnius, LT @ SODAS 2123

05/23 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

05/24 – Krawkow, PL @ Kwadrat

05/25 – Brno, CZ @ Kabinet Muz

05/26 – Innsbruck, AT @ Heart Of Noise Fest

05/27 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son

05/28 – Turin, IT @ Jazz Is Dead Festival

05/29 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club

05/30 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB

06/04 – Braga, PT @ Gnration

06/08 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

UNIFORM TOUR DATES:

06/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/30 – Stockholm, SE @ HUS7

07/01 – Göteborg, SE @ Hemligheten

07/02 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

07/04 – Lodz, PL @ Przestrzen

07/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Voodoo

07/06 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

07/07 – Tilburg, NL @ Little Devil

07/08 – Ypres, BE @ Ieperfest

07/10 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

07/11 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

07/12 – Antwerp, BE @ AMC

07/13 – Leipzig, DE @ Soltmann

07/14 – Kutna Hora, CZ @ Creepy Teepee Festival

Bright New Disease is out 6/16 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.