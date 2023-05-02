Back in the ’90, when he was still new to the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal had a hugely successful side career as a rapper. Plenty of pro athletes have tried making rap records, but Shaq remains the only one to make any kind of popular impact — one platinum album, one gold album, songs with Michael Jackson and Biggie and Wu-Tang.

Eight years ago, Stereogum’s own Collin Robinson ranked Shaq as the second-best NBA rapper of all time, behind only Damian Lillard. Since then, Shaq has feuded with Lillard on the mic, and he’s picked up the habit of playing EDM DJ sets at festivals. Last year, Shaq and Steve Aoki came out with a ridiculous EDM-rap single. Today, Shaq has a new song with Blackway, the Ghanian-American rapper most famous for the Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack song “What’s Up Danger,” and producer Koko.

When Shaq teased the new single “King Talk,” in February, he said it was a celebration for his former teammate LeBron James, who’d just become the leading scorer in NBA history. (Shaq himself is #8 on that list.) “King Talk” is out today, and it’s not actually about LeBron. Instead, Shaq’s verse is just him talking about how great he is. But it’s still pretty impressive to hear 51-year-old lumbering Shaq busting out double-time flows over club-rap production. This guy was never that fast on the court! Here’s what Shaq says about the song:

KoKo and I have been sending beats back and forth for a minute now, and after he played me this one, I knew I had to jump on it. I’ve been waiting for the perfect moment for a collab with Blackway, and this was it. This is the type of record that gets me hyped like I’m walking out for game seven of the Finals. The lyrics and vibe of this track was so perfect for the moment when LeBron James set the NBA scoring record, and I knew I had to share it with the world — a king recognizes a king. It was crazy to see so many people connect with the song when they heard the teaser, just like I did when we created it.

