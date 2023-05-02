Ed Sheeran Says He’ll Quit Music If Found Liable In Marvin Gaye Plagiarism Trial

Right now, Ed Sheeran is in the middle of a plagiarism trial. The heirs of Ed Townsend, the late songwriter who co-write “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye, are claiming that Sheeran lifted part of the melody for his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” from that song. The trial already had huge consequences for the entire idea of chord progressions in songwriting, and now it’s got even more potential consequences. Ed Sheeran says that if the Manhattan jury finds against him, he’ll quit music.

Ed Sheeran has been testifying in the trial. Sheeran has played his song on guitar in the courtroom and claimed that he and co-writer Amy Wadge were originally inspired by Van Morrison, not Marvin Gaye, when working on “Thinking Out Loud.” Now, the New York Post reports that Sheeran testified yesterday that he’ll be “done” if he’s found liable.

Yesterday, while Sheeran was on the stand, his attorney Ilene Farkas asked what Sheeran would do if he lost the case. Sheeran responded, “If that happens, I’m done. I’m stopping… To have someone come in and say, ‘We don’t believe you, you must have stole it’… [I] find insulting… I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it.”

I don’t know if that constitutes a legally binding promise to retire, but Sheeran was under oath when he said it. Even if you can’t stand Ed Sheeran, though, it would not be good news for most of us if Sheeran lost this one. Instead, the already lawsuit-happy music sphere would get even crazier, and it would be virtually impossible for anyone to release music without handing out tons of songwriting credits to people who had nothing to do with the track.