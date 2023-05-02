Billy Joel And Steve Jones Share “If You Could Read My Mind” Covers In Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot

News May 2, 2023 10:33 AM By James Rettig

Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot passed away yesterday, and the tributes have been pouring in. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered up a statement, writing that he “captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape.”

Brian Wilson, Bryan Adams, Belinda Carlisle, and many more have given their condolences on Twitter, and Billy Joel recorded himself playing Lightfoot’s 1970 hit “If You Could Read My Mind” on the piano and shared it to his social media accounts. “So sad to hear of the death of Gordon Lightfoot,” Joel wrote in the caption. “He was a lifelong musical hero of mine. His songs were the heart of Canada. R.I. P.” Watch below.

Steve Jones also took to Instagram to share a Lightfoot cover, which he originally recorded in 2016:

