Lifeguard – “17-18 Lovesong”

New Music May 3, 2023 10:23 AM By Chris DeVille

Lifeguard – “17-18 Lovesong”

New Music May 3, 2023 10:23 AM By Chris DeVille

Before wowing us at SXSW, Lifeguard came up in the same teenage Chicago indie rock scene that yielded Horsegirl, whose Penelope Lowenstein is siblings with Lifeguard drummer Isaac Lowenstein. And like Horsegirl, Lifeguard have signed to the venerable Matador Records, who’ll release Lifeguard’s Crowd Can Talk + Dressed In Trenches this summer. It’s one of those “two EPs that function as one LP” situations, bringing together the band’s previously released Crowd Can Talk project with the all-new Dressed In Trenches. Today we get to hear one of the new songs.

Blustery and discordant yet charged with melody, Dressed In Trenches opener “17-18 Lovesong” will likely appeal to fans of acts like Protomartyr, Preoccupations, and Mission Of Burma — as well as FACS, whose Brian Case is Lifeguard bassist Asher Case’s dad. The rhythms are tight and jarring, the guitar noise piercing yet hooky, the vocals smartly toggling between low . If you didn’t already know it was recorded at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio, the thought definitely would have crossed my mind.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “New Age (I’ve Got A)”
02 “I Know I Know”
03 “Fifty Seven”
04 “Typecast”
05 “17-18 Lovesong”
06 “Alarm”
07 “Ten Canisters (OFB)”
08 “Shutter Shutter”
09 “Tell Me When”

TOUR DATES:
06/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen
07/06 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/20 New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage #
07/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club ^
07/22 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents ^
07/23 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^
07/25 Washington, DC @ DC9 ^
07/27 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook ^
07/28 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^
07/29 Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records ^
07/30 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^
08/01 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^
08/02 New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre ^
08/03 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^
08/04 McAllen, TX @ The Gremlin ^
08/05 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^
08/07 Austin, TX @ Parish ^
08/08 Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall ^
08/09 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge ^
08/11 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck ^
08/13 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
# w/ Horsegirl, Water From Your Eyes, Iceage
^ w/ Horsegirl

Crowd Can Talk + Dressed In Trenches is out 7/7 on Matador.

Mariana Belaval

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Billy Joel And Steve Jones Share “If You Could Read My Mind” Covers In Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot

1 day ago 0

Watch Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Beck, & Many More Perform At Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration

3 days ago 0

Pharrell Will Move Next Year’s Something In The Water To A Different Weekend Following Weather Problems

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Pink’s “So What”

2 days ago 0

Ed Sheeran Says He’ll Quit Music If Found Liable In Marvin Gaye Plagiarism Trial

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest