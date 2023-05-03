Detroit experimentalists Wolf Eyes have announced a new album, Dreams In Splattered Lines, coming later this month via Disciples. Now a duo, with co-founder Nate Young and John Olsen, Wolf Eyes’ latest was mixed and mastered by Warren Defever at Third Man Studio and features contributions from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Native American artist Raven Chacon, Alex Moskos of Drainolith (formerly of AIDS Wolf), and Michigan’s Gretchen Gonzales and Aaron Dilloway. Today, Wolf Eyes are sharing three new songs from Dreams In Splattered Lines. They are also announcing an upcoming 25-year anniversary residency in Michigan.

Dreams In Splattered Lines is technically the third project Wolf Eyes have released in 2023, following January’s collaborations compilation Presents Difficult Messages and Wolf Eyes w/ Spykes, which was recorded in 2000 and originally released as a limited-edition tour promotion. (Its vinyl rerelease will be on May 20.)

“This record was recorded after we finished the New York Public Library residency in early 2022,” Young shares. “We had spent a lot of time in NYC during the residency but because of Covid we had limited access to the Library archives. We would spend 4-5 hours at the library and then go to museums. The MET’s Surrealism Beyond Borders exhibit was a huge influence on this record. Learning about the Chicago Surrealists’ spoken-word poetry performed with musicians was inspiring and affirmative. While Surrealism could generate often poetic and even humorous works, it was also taken up as a far more serious weapon in the struggle for political, social, and personal freedom, and by many more artists around the world.”

Young continues: “We started by continuing to explore the ideas of short dense sound collages that had similar behaviors to ‘hit singles.’ Using a lot of ideas that we established on the Difficult Messages series, we started to look at hit songs like terrariums: folding the idea of music and sound happening inside sound environments we created in the studio. The record starts with a Car Wash that includes a Short Hands track playing on the car radio while waves of white noise and contact microphones are plunging into water buckets. The track is then played in a car while going through an actual car wash and finally layered and mixed in the studio.”

Olson adds: “Dreams In Splattered Lines is the latest in Wolf Eyes’ journey into the corners of unknown electronic subterranean worlds. Thirteen tangled stories razor sharp from the duo’s recent Difficult Messages singles foray starting with a unique ‘suite’ from ‘Radio Box’ to ‘Engaged Withdrawl’ and ending with the grim title track, here is Wolf Eyes at their most abstract yet corrupted listening experience yet. For a group that would rather invent genres rather than follow them, Dreams in Splattered Lines is the twisted road that leads another 25 years onward to the unquenchable passion of unknown arcane electronic worlds. Music dreamt in 242 B.C. and horribly born in 20042 A.D.”

Listen to Wolf Eyes’ three new tracks below.

<a href="https://wolf-eyes.bandcamp.com/album/dreams-in-splattered-lines">Dreams In Splattered Lines by Wolf Eyes</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Car Wash Two w/Short Hands”

02 “Radio Box (excerpt)”

03 “Plus Warning”

04 “Engaged Withdrawal”

05 “Exploding Time”

06 “My Whole Life”

07 “The Museums We Carry”

08 “Pointerstare”

09 “Comforts Of The Mind”

10 “In Society”

11 “Find You (Vocal)”

12 “Days Decay”

13 “Dreams In Shattered Time”

Dreams In Splattered Lines is out 5/26 via Disciples.