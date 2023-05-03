E Street Band and Crazy Horse mainstay Nils Lofgren has announced a new album. Mountains will be out July 21 and features a lead single, “Ain’t The Truth Enough,” with Ringo Starr on drums. According to a press release, “Ain’t The Truth Enough” was written in the wake of the January 6th insurrection and “reckons with the ways that misinformation and demagoguery can tear families apart and silo us in our own realities.”

Written and recorded at home in Scottsdale, Mountains also features contributions from Neil Young, Cindy Mizelle, the Howard Gospel Choir, Ron Carter, and the late David Crosby. “These songs are all born of raw emotion,” Lofgren comments. “I gave myself permission to share my fear and my anger, my love and my hope, to be open about what I was experiencing without over analyzing or editing the life out of it.”

About “Ain’t The Truth Enough,” Lofgren adds:

One early desert morning, strong coffee in hand, I tuned my Martin D-35 acoustic gifted to me by the great James Caan (bless you Jimmy) to an open G and said ‘write’! Soon the title and main riff were coming through me… “ain’t the truth enough!” Lucky me! I felt I had to go deep and with the global war on women, and man’s deadly epidemic of lies and spin for money and power, I imagined a fierce, loving mother and wife dealing with a husband recently home from the insurrection. (Cindy Mizelle added the woman’s voice with great soul and power here) I felt inspired and a day later this special song was done. Not mean spirited, all truth, harsh reality.

“The album started as a form of therapy,” Lofgren also says. “But it very quickly grew beyond that. It was so freeing to work without any restrictions, to just write whatever came out, and it turned into some of the most inspired work I think I’ve ever made.”

Listen to “Ain’t The Truth Enough” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ain’t The Truth Enough”

02 “Only Ticket Out”

03 “Back In Your Arms”

04 “Won’t Cry No More (For Charlie Watts)”

05 “Nothing’s Easy (For Amy)”

06 “Dream Killer”

07 “Only Your Smile”

08 “I Remember Her Name”

09 “We Better Find It”

10 “Angel Blues”

Mountains will be out 6/21. Pre-order it here.