Neil Young Shares Eulogy For Gordon Lightfoot: “A Songwriter Without Parallel”

Neil Young has shared a tribute to Canadian folk hero Gordon Lightfoot, who died yesterday at the age of 84. “I just spoke to Gordon a few weeks back and he sounded happy, although he had cancelled some shows and was reorganizing his touring,” Young wrote on his website.

“I was saddened when I learned today of his passing,” Young continues. “Gordon was a great Canadian artist. A songwriter without parallel, his melodies and words were an inspiration to all writers who listened to his music, as they will continue to be through the ages. There is a unique and wonderful feeling to Gordon’s music. Lightfoot is a Canadian legend. His song just came up today by itself on the Hearse Schedule. PEACE Gordon. Love Neil.”

Young, another Canadian folk-rock legend, famously covered Lightfoot’s “Early Morning Rain” and “If You Could Read My Mind” on his 2014 album A Letter Home.