Pixies Apologize For Making You Sleep Through Your Alarm

Don’t use “Where Is My Mind?” as your morning alarm, especially if you have a Google phone. Android Police has revealed a funny phenomenon owing to a quirk of art colliding with technology: The Pixies’ iconic Surfer Rosa track is inadvertently causing major problems for the phone’s Assistant alarms.

Last year Google rolled out a feature allowing users to turn off alarms and timers on devices with the Assistant software, including Pixel phones, by simply saying, “Stop.” “Where Is My Mind?” famously begins with Kim Deal singing a high-pitched “Oooh!” and Black Francis curtly interrupting, “Stop!” You can see where this is going. For one Redditor, the following scenario played out:

For the past few months, I could not figure out why on random days, with seemingly no reason, sometimes my alarm would either not go off, or turn itself off very quickly. Maybe once every other week or so, I would wake up 30 minutes later on my backup alarm, with no indication as to why the first shut itself off. Well this morning, I woke up about 5 minutes before my alarm went off, and I have cracked the code. The alarm is set to play a Spotify playlist, and one of the songs on that playlist is “Where is My Mind” by the Pixies. If you know the first line of that song, you may know where I’m going with this… The first line in the song is “Ooohhh STOP”, with the word “stop” said very clearly. My Pixel has been hearing that “stop” and turning the alarm off. Since it’s a playlist on shuffle, it only comes up every once in a while, so it’s not happening every morning.

Android Police provided video of “Where Is My Mind?” turning off a smartphone alarm:

However, Android Police and other Redditors were not able to replicate the phenomenon with other songs that prominently feature the word “stop,” including the Hollies’ “Stop Stop Stop,” the Supremes’ “Stop! In The Name Of Love,” Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” Jane’s Addiction’s “Stop,” and both “U Can’t Touch This” and “Ice Ice Baby.”

Early this morning Pixies tweeted a link to the article, writing, “Sorry about that!”

This is strictly anecdotal, but personally I’ve grown to despise every song I’ve ever used to wake me from blessed slumber, so Pixies fans are better off steering clear of “Where Is My Mind?” in that regard anyway.