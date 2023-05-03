billy woods & Kenny Segal – “Soft Landing”

New Music May 3, 2023 9:50 AM By Chris DeVille

On Friday rapper billy woods and producer Kenny Segal will release their new album Maps. It’s our reigning Album Of The Week, the follow-up to the duo’s 2019 stunner Hiding Places, and the continuation of an incredible run for woods.

As per its title, Maps frequently deals with woods’ life on the road as a relatively successful touring rapper, including on lead single “FaceTime.” The theme reoccurs on “Soft Landing,” a second single unveiled today. Over Segal’s woozy lo-fi electric guitar chords and gallumphing bass-bombed beat, woods describes his life in transit, rhyming Attenborough with “Joe Burrow” and dropping bars like “It could be nuclear winter with an earthquake/ The worst people’ll wiggle out the rubble/ Maybe suicidal thoughts was the every day struggle/ For a brief, sweet, moment it was nothing in the thought bubble.”

Listen below.

Maps is out 5/5 on Backwoodz Studioz.

