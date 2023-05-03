Rage Against The Machine Share Statement On Their “Surprising Trajectory” Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

After four previous nominations, Rage Against The Machine will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year alongside Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, the Spinners, George Michael, Willie Nelson, and Sheryl Crow. They have thoughts.

In a lengthy statement posted to their social media channels, RATM reflect on the “surprising trajectory” that led them to the Rock Hall. The statement basically amounts to the band listing off their revolutionary progressive bona fides and marveling that a group like that could be recognized by the Hall. It ends on a note of warm gratitude, not cynicism. Read the full statement below.

It is a surprising trajectory for us to be welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 1991 four people in Los Angeles formed a musical group to stand where sound and solidarity intersect. We called ourselves Rage Against The Machine. A band who is as well known for our albums as we are for our fierce opposition to the US war machine, white supremacy and exploitation A band whose songs drove alternative radio to new heights while right wing media companies tried to purge every song we wrote from the airwaves A band who shut down the NY Stock Exchange for the first time in its history A band who was targeted by police organizations who attempted to ban us from sold out arenas for raising our voices to free Mumia Abu Jamal, Leonard Peltier and other political prisoners A band who sued the US State Department for their fascist practice of using our music to torture innocent men at Guantanamo Bay A band who wrote rebel songs in an abandoned industrial warehouse in the valley that would later dethrone Simon Cowell’s X Factor pop monopoly to occupy the number 1 spot on the UK charts and have the most downloaded song in UK history A band who funded and organized delegations to stand with Mexican rebel Zapatista communities to expose the Mexican government’s war on indigenous people A band whose experimentation in fusing punk, rock, and hip-hop became a genre of its own Many thanks to the Hall of Fame for recognizing the music and mission of Rage Against The Machine. We are grateful to all of the passionate fans, the many talented co-conspirators we’ve worked with an all the activists, organizers, rebels and revolutionaries past, present and future who have inspired our art. -Brad, Tim, Tom & Zack

Meanwhile, Kate Bush has shared a shorter statement that also expresses surprise about her own induction. On her official website, she writes:

I have to admit I’m completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall of Fame! It’s something I just never thought would happen. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It’s such a huge honour. Now as part of the initiation ceremony I get to find out about the secret handshake… there is one, right?

On Twitter, Missy Elliott, the first female rapper to be inducted into the Hall, writes:

I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC. I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends💜

On Instagram, Sheryl Crow writes, “Can’t believe it! Congratulations to the @rockhall class of 2023! I’m so honored!!”