Timbaland made a song with an AI replication of Biggie Smalls. He’s not sorry about it, either. The man is fucking stoked about contributing to our modern dystopia. Thrilled!

In a video on Instagram posted Wednesday, Tim made vague reference to public concerns about AI in music and said he was working on a solution that will be “beneficial to everybody,” to be revealed later. “I always wanted to do this, and I never got a chance to. I always wanted to work with Big, and I never got a chance to. Until today! It came out right!” He then commanded his pal to press play on a song that kind of sounds like the Notorious B.I.G. rapping on a stale late-career Timbaland beat. Watch below.

The song is bad! The concept is bad! AI is not actually bringing anybody back from the dead — just disrespecting their legacy! In conclusion, fuck Timbaland.