Foo Fighters, Labrinth Set As SNL Musical Guests For Episodes Canceled By Writers Strike

When the Writers Guild Of America went on strike this Tuesday, late-night shows were the first to go dark, which means that, at least for a little while, we won’t be seeing (or having to post) any Tonight Show or Late Show musical performances. If the networks follow the same pattern laid out by the 2007-08 strike, it’s likely these nightly shows will return without a writing staff at some point down the line. Saturday Night Live, however, seems like it is finished for the season, unless the WGA comes to an agreement in the next few weeks — which doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen.

Before the writers strike, SNL was gearing up for an episode this weekend, where Lil Uzi Vert was already announced to be the musical guest opposite host Pete Davidson. But, as Variety reports, SNL had already locked in its musical guests and hosts for the final two episodes of season 48, which will now no longer happen.

Labrinth, fresh from his star-studded Coachella appearances, would have performed opposite host Kieran Culkin on May 13’s episode. And Foo Fighters, in what would have been their ninth SNL appearance, were going to perform opposite Jennifer Coolidge in the 48th season finale.

Saturday Night Live will remain out of production indefinitely until the writers strike ends.