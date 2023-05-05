Pussy Riot & Boys Noize – “Chastity” (Feat. Alice Glass)

New Music May 5, 2023 12:11 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Last month, it was announced that Russian punk collective and activists Pussy Riot would receive the 2023 Woody Guthrie Prize — that’s set to take place this weekend. Today, Pussy Riot are releasing a thunderous and clubby collaboration with Berlin techno-punk DJ Boys Noize, and Alice Glass. The trio’s joint offering, which a press release deems “sissy-hypno-core,” is called “Chastity.” Over an adrenaline-pumping beat, “Chastity”‘s vocals oscillate from ghostly ethereal to firm and chanting. Ultimately, the troupe end with one simple demand: “Put it in a dick cage.”

Listen to “Chastity” below.

“Chastity” is out now via Boysnoize Records.

