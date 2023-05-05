Grimes Discusses Cancel Culture With Julia Fox

Did you know Julia Fox has a podcast? It’s called Forbidden Fruits, it’s a Spotify property, and as Billboard points out, its latest guest was none other than Grimes.

The subject of cancel culture came up! “I’m very easy to cancel and canceled very often,” Grimes told Fox. “I’ve always been exceptionally canceled. People call me a ‘techno-fascist’… I agree a lot of things have been mishandled and we’re in this giant hiccup into a different part of civilization that is extremely unprecedented.” At one point Grimes conceded, “I say a lot of dumb stuff… above average I’d say,” to which Fox replied, “You say a lot of smart stuff too!”

It’s true that people get mad about things Grimes does and says, but doesn’t cancellation imply, like, banishment from society? Like the opposite of the near-infinite platform Grimes enjoys? Well, maybe she doesn’t enjoy it: “I think we need a better discourse,” Grimes continued. “I wish people would approach me in better faith — I approach everyone in good faith — if people are being hateful on the internet those people are mad because they want a better world.”

They also discussed AI, obviously. “I’m pretty for it,” Grimes said. “I would say I’m fairly optimistic, I think there are some potential bad outcomes but I don’t think it’s constructive to even discuss that publicly per se.” She added, “I think right now there is sorta a moral imperative to make more positive AI depictions because it’s literally training on the data. It will see itself on how we are seeing it right now, in many ways, and it’s a concern that is brought up often.”