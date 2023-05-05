Last year, the indie singer and songwriter Nina Nastasia returned from a traumatic decade-long hiatus with her album Riderless Horse. A few months ago, Nastasia teamed up with her friend Marissa Paternoster — whose band Screaming Females recently released their own badass album Desire Pathway — for a stripped-down version of the Riderless Horse song “You Were So Mad.” Today, Nastasia and Paternoster have done the same thing with another track.

In its original incarnation, Nina Nastasia’s song “This Is Love” was already stripped-back and acoustic. In their new version of the song, Nastasia and Marissa Paternoster haven’t changed much, but they’ve turned it into a hushed and intimate duet. They’ve both got huge, powerful voices that don’t sound much alike, and it’s cool to hear them coming together like this. The versions of “This Is Love” and “You Were So Mad” with Paternoster have been collected on a Bandcamp release today. Below, listen to those versions, as well as the original “This Is Love.”

<a href="https://ninanastasia.bandcamp.com/album/this-is-love-b-w-you-were-so-mad">This Is Love b/w You Were So Mad by Nina Nastasia & Marissa Paternoster</a>

<a href="https://ninanastasia.bandcamp.com/album/riderless-horse">Riderless Horse by Nina Nastasia</a>

“This Is Love” b/w “You Were So Mad” is out now on Temporary Residence. Check out our 2022 feature on Nina Nastasia here.