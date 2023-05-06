For the first time, fellow Canadians Narduwar and Nickelback met up for an hour-long interview at Neptoon Records in Vancouver this week. During their sprawling chat, Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake covered a number of topics and told a story about how their former drummer, Chad’s cousin Brandon Kroeger, decided to quit the band in 1996 after seeing Stabbing Westward’s tour bus.

In the clip, Narduwar brings up a 1996 show date with Nickelback and Stabbing Westward at Vancouver’s Starfish Room. Thinking about that night, Kroeger tells a funny story about how his cousin saw Stabbing Westward’s “pinnacle of comfort” tour bus and had a very different reaction to Chad. In short, Chad used the tour bus as a North Star of band success, while Brandon decided right then and there that he done with band life.

“They were on tour opening up for KISS, and they came to town on this brand-new, huge tour bus… And we we had never been on a tour bus before. We were a van band,” Chad says.

He continues: “We’d gone back and forth across Canada a ton of times in a van pulling a trailer… We were taking to one of the guys and they were super nice, and I was like, ‘Dude, we’re a van band. Would you be at all into showing us what the inside of the tour bus looks like? And Brandon was drumming for us at the time — my cousin, Brandon Kroeger, Brandon stepped foot on Stabbing Westward’s tour bus — and this thing was gorgeous. All I kept thinking was, ‘This is where I want to be. I want to get into a tour bus. Brandon looked at it and thought, ‘I don’t want to live like this.’ That was the catalyst right there.”

Additional topics include mosh pits, pellet guns, six-wheeled vans, selling seafood door-to-door, jukeboxes, MuchMusic, Canadian metal, Guns N’ Roses, talkboxes, and Mark Zuckerberg. At one point Chad Kroeger also sings Ween’s “Voodoo Lady.”

Watch Narduwar interview Nickelback below.