Machine Gun Kelly Disses Jack Harlow In New Freestyle

Machine Gun Kelly is apparently beefing with Jack Harlow over who’s a better white rapper. On Harlow’s “They Don’t Love It,” which appears on Jackman., Harlow favorably compares himself to Eminem, implying that he’s the second-greatest: “The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters/ And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better/ Than whoever came to your head right then.” Well, seems like MGK took that personally, even if Harlow wasn’t directly coming after him. In a new freestyle, MGK (who has a longstanding beef with Eminem) raps over Jay-Z’s “Renegade” with a response: “Make sure there’s no confusion/ I’m a great white, I can eat their barracudas… I see why they call you Jackman/ You jack man’s whole swag/ Give Drake his flow back man.”

In 2020, MGK released a remix to Harlow’s “What’s Poppin,” but I guess Harlow has fallen out of favor with his former friend. Watch Machine Gun Kelly’s Jack Harlow diss below.

