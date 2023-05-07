Ed Sheeran Talks Copyright Trial: “You Are Going To Get This With Every Single Pop Song From Now On”

This past week, Ed Sheeran was found not liable in the Marvin Gaye copyright trial, which found that Sheeran did not copy “Let’s Get It On” on his own track “Thinking Out Loud.” Coincidentally, Sheeran also released a new album on Friday, –, and he was the subject of a segment on CBS Sunday Morning, where he talked about the trial before its satisfactory conclusion.

“I just think it comes with the territory,” Sheeran said, while looking off camera to his representatives, who didn’t want him discussing the case before the verdict. “There’s four chords that get used in pop songs. And if you just think mathematically, the likelihood of this song having the same chords as this song — there’s multiple, multiple songs, it’s all just the same four chords…”

“You are going to get this with every single pop song from now on. Unless it just stops, which I don’t think it does because it’s a big money business to take things to court,” Sheeran continued. “But you can only get caught out if you’ve done something wrong and I have not done something wrong. I used four chords that are very common chords to use.”

Watch the full segment below.

After the verdict came in on Thursday afternoon, Sheeran addressed reporters outside the courthouse by saying: “I am obviously very happy with the outcome of this case, and it looks like I’m not going to have to retire from my day job after all. But at the same time, I am unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all.”