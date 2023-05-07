Ed Sheeran Talks Copyright Trial: “You Are Going To Get This With Every Single Pop Song From Now On”

News May 7, 2023 2:05 PM By James Rettig

Ed Sheeran Talks Copyright Trial: “You Are Going To Get This With Every Single Pop Song From Now On”

News May 7, 2023 2:05 PM By James Rettig

This past week, Ed Sheeran was found not liable in the Marvin Gaye copyright trial, which found that Sheeran did not copy “Let’s Get It On” on his own track “Thinking Out Loud.” Coincidentally, Sheeran also released a new album on Friday, , and he was the subject of a segment on CBS Sunday Morning, where he talked about the trial before its satisfactory conclusion.

“I just think it comes with the territory,” Sheeran said, while looking off camera to his representatives, who didn’t want him discussing the case before the verdict. “There’s four chords that get used in pop songs. And if you just think mathematically, the likelihood of this song having the same chords as this song — there’s multiple, multiple songs, it’s all just the same four chords…”

“You are going to get this with every single pop song from now on. Unless it just stops, which I don’t think it does because it’s a big money business to take things to court,” Sheeran continued. “But you can only get caught out if you’ve done something wrong and I have not done something wrong. I used four chords that are very common chords to use.”

Watch the full segment below.

After the verdict came in on Thursday afternoon, Sheeran addressed reporters outside the courthouse by saying: “I am obviously very happy with the outcome of this case, and it looks like I’m not going to have to retire from my day job after all. But at the same time, I am unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Alabama Show On Ted Nugent’s Final Tour Canceled Due To Social Media Backlash

3 days ago 0

Billy Corgan Paid Off A Hacker Who Threatened To Leak The New Smashing Pumpkins Album, “And The FBI Got Involved”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Britney Spears’ “Womanizer”

3 days ago 0

Nickelback Tell Nardwuar Their First Drummer Decided To Quit After Seeing Stabbing Westward’s Tour Bus

2 days ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Perform For The First Time In 10 Years

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest