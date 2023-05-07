Back in 2015, Big Boi and Phantogram teamed up for a collaborative EP under the name of Big Grams. They performed a few times on the heels of that release, mostly at festivals, and they reunited last night at Shaky Knees in Atlanta for their first show together since 2016. Phantogram brought out Big Boi at the end of their set for a surprise appearance, and they did two tracks from that EP: “Born To Shine” and “Fell In The Sun.” Check out some video below.