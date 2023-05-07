Watch Big Grams (Big Boi And Phantogram) Reunite At Shaky Knees

News May 7, 2023 2:27 PM By James Rettig

Watch Big Grams (Big Boi And Phantogram) Reunite At Shaky Knees

News May 7, 2023 2:27 PM By James Rettig

Back in 2015, Big Boi and Phantogram teamed up for a collaborative EP under the name of Big Grams. They performed a few times on the heels of that release, mostly at festivals, and they reunited last night at Shaky Knees in Atlanta for their first show together since 2016. Phantogram brought out Big Boi at the end of their set for a surprise appearance, and they did two tracks from that EP: “Born To Shine” and “Fell In The Sun.” Check out some video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Alabama Show On Ted Nugent’s Final Tour Canceled Due To Social Media Backlash

3 days ago 0

Billy Corgan Paid Off A Hacker Who Threatened To Leak The New Smashing Pumpkins Album, “And The FBI Got Involved”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Britney Spears’ “Womanizer”

3 days ago 0

Nickelback Tell Nardwuar Their First Drummer Decided To Quit After Seeing Stabbing Westward’s Tour Bus

2 days ago 0

Watch Siouxsie Sioux Perform For The First Time In 10 Years

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest