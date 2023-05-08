The Weeknd has been doing lots of press to promote The Idol, the new HBO series for which he serves as star and co-creator. The latest is a W Magazine feature with costar Lily-Rose Depp, which contains a bit of news on the musical front: He is planning to make one more album as the Weeknd before retiring the alter ego that made him famous.

Near the end of the story, Tesfaye discusses depicting the Weeknd in increasingly precarious situations via his music videos and events like the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show. “The visuals are vital to my career,” he says, before elaborating that he might be planning to literally kill the character off. “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as the Weeknd,” he says. “This is something that I have to do. As the Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

No one tell Daniel Craig.