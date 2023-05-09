Rhiannon Giddens Wins Pulitzer Prize, Announces New Album You’re The One

Yesterday, the folk artist Rhiannon Giddens was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for music thanks to her opera Omar, which she composed with Michael Abels. Today, Giddens has announced a new solo album, You’re The One, her first full-length made up completely of original material. It was produced by Jack Splash and recorded at Miami’s Criteria Recording Studios with a 10- to 12-person ensemble, and the album features Jason Isbell on a track called “Yet To Be.”

“I hope that people just hear American music,” Giddens said in a statement. “Blues, jazz, Cajun, country, gospel, and rock — it’s all there. I like to be where it meets organically. They’re fun songs, and I wanted them to have as much of a chance as they could to reach people who might dig them but don’t know anything about what I do. If they’re introduced to me through this record, they might go listen to other music I’ve made and make some new discoveries.”

Today, Giddens is sharing its title track “You’re The One,” which she said was inspired by a moment with her infant son. “Your life has changed forever, and you don’t know it until you’re in the middle of it and it hits you,” she said. “I held his little cheek up to my face, and was just reminded, ‘Oh my God, my children — they have every bit of my heart.'”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad”

02 “You’re The One”

03 “Yet To Be” (Feat. Jason Isbell)

04 “Wrong Kind Of Right”

05 “Another Wasted Life”

06 “You Louisiana Man”

07 “If You Don’t Know How Sweet It Is”

08 “Hen In The Foxhouse”

09 “Who Are You Dreaming Of”

10 “You Put The Sugar In My Bowl”

11 “Way Over Yonder”

12 “Good Ol’ Cider”

You’re The One is out 8/18 via Nonesuch. Pre-order it here.