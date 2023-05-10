Imagine Dragons Play Surprise Show At Writers Strike Picket Line

The Writers Guild Of America continued its strike today, and it won’t be ending any time soon, as the union’s negotiations with studios and streaming services are going nowhere. Not long after Snoop Dogg expressed his support for the writers, Dan Reynolds and Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons showed up on the picket line in Los Angeles and performed a mostly acoustic set.

According to TMZ, Sermon and Reynolds performed songs like “Radioactive” and “Whatever It Takes” while the picketers chanted “Imagine” and “Dragons.” Later, Reynolds told TMZ that he supports the strike. “We just want fair compensation for people who put in the time and are incredible creators…,” he said. “We have many friends who are writers. The writers are the ones who make all of the magic happen… My greatest joy comes from these people — the writers.”

“Thank you @imaginedragons for your support and the beautiful power of music you brought to us all today. This was a day to remember,” the official WGA West Instagram captioned with a video of Imagine Dragons performing.

