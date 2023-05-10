HAIM stopped by Sesame Street for the latest episode of the beloved kids show to sing a song about the ABCs. After a brief introduction from Elmo (with a cameo from Oscar The Grouch), they launched into a chugging rocker that introduced themselves (A for Alana, D for Danielle, E for Este — all toward the beginning of the alphabet!) and involved a whole lot of Sesame Street citizens, including Abby, Bert, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Count von Count, and many more. “So many things to see/ We’ve done it all from A to Z/ Come on sing Sesame Street alphabetically!” Watch below.