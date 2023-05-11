Madeline Kenney has announced her fourth album, A New Reality Mind, arriving July 28 via Carpark Records. Following 2021’s Summer Quarter EP, A New Reality Mind was produced and recorded by Kenney in her basement and processes the abrupt end of a long-term relationship. Along with the album news is a lead single, “Superficial Conversation,” which also has a self-directed video.

“‘Superficial Conversation’ is my way of looking back at the ways I shrunk myself or ignored my own needs in favor of the needs and desires of others,” Kenney explains. “While I wish I had acted differently, I want to be kind and forgiving to my past self and be able to grow and move forward with more power and love.”

Of the video, Kenney says: “I wanted the video to show a forced transformation, from the inside and out. Jess Bozzo’s choreography really captured what I wanted to evoke; a painful change that becomes a pretty joyous opening with room for desire and play.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Plain Boring Disaster”

03 “Superficial Conversation”

04 “Reality Mind”

05 “I Drew A Line”

06 “It Carries On”

07 “Red Emotion”

08 “The Same Again”

09 “HFAM”

10 “Leaves Me Dry”

11 “Expectations”

