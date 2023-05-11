Tenacious D are back with their first new song in five years. It’s called “Video Games,” and it’s not a Lana Del Rey cover, which is probably for the best. Instead, it’s a short little country ditty about how Jack Black doesn’t play video games anymore, during which he realizes that, OK, maybe he still does.

Through the track is just over a minute long, Black works in references to a handful of titles like God Of War, Fallout 4, and Red Dead Redemption 2, which is “not a game” but rather “an incredible journey through old American history.” “That’s not a game, that’s an adult thing/ That’s not a game at all/ That’s like fuckin’ Shakespeare!”

Says the band:

It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind…But then realizing that video games are more than just mindless toys….in fact they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art! It’s about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world…Tenacious D!!!

“Video Games” arrives with an animated video by Oney Plays, aka Adam Paloian and Chris “Oney” O’Neill, which puts Black and Kyle Gass in as many classic video games as they could fit in. Watch below.