Watch Rival Schools Perform For The First Time In A Decade

News May 12, 2023 10:06 AM By Chris DeVille

Pop-minded post-hardcore greats Rival Schools reissued their debut album United By Fate last year, which occasioned a We’ve Got A File On You interview with frontman Walter Schreifels (also of Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, Youth Of Today, and so forth). To promote the reissue, this week the band played their first shows in 10 years, starting with a late-breaking warmup gig Wednesday at Soda Bar in San Diego and followed by the first of the properly promoted concerts Thursday at Teragram Ballroom in LA. Check out footage from both shows below, where you’ll also find the setlist from LA.

SETLIST:
“Travel By Telephone”
“Everything Has Its Point”
“High Acetate”
“Undercovers On”
“Good Things”
“Used For Glue”
“World Invitational”
“The Switch”
“Holding Sand”
“My Echo”
“Favorite Star”
“So Down On”
“Hooligans For Life”
“Wring It Out”
“Small Doses”
“A Parts For B Actors”
“Racing To Red Lights”

ENCORE:
“69 Guns”

Rival Schools play Bowery Ballroom in New York a week from today on 5/19, followed by some European and UK gigs this summer.

