Liz Phair Announces Exile In Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour

On June 22, Liz Phair’s landmark debut album Exile In Guyville will celebrate its 30th anniversary. To celebrate the moment, Phair has announced a fall anniversary tour where she’ll play the album in its entirety (along with some additional hits, promises a press release). The tour kicks off in November in El Cajon and will wrap December 3 in Dallas. LA’s Blondshell will open all dates, listed below. Tickets go on sale starting this Friday, May 19.

TOUR DATES:

11/07 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/08 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple – Cathedral Theatre

11/21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

12/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

12/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre