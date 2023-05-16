Liz Phair Announces Exile In Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour

Liz Phair Announces Exile In Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour

On June 22, Liz Phair’s landmark debut album Exile In Guyville will celebrate its 30th anniversary. To celebrate the moment, Phair has announced a fall anniversary tour where she’ll play the album in its entirety (along with some additional hits, promises a press release). The tour kicks off in November in El Cajon and will wrap December 3 in Dallas. LA’s Blondshell will open all dates, listed below. Tickets go on sale starting this Friday, May 19.

TOUR DATES:
11/07 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
11/08 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
11/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple – Cathedral Theatre
11/21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
11/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
12/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
12/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

