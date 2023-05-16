London street-punk stompers the Chisel released their debut album Retaliation in 2021, and they’ve stayed busy since then. Last year, they teamed up with Mexican oi band Mess for a split 7″. This year, they contributed the song “Punisher” to the hardcore compilation The Extermination Vol. 4, and they’ve been touring hard; I saw them play a great show with End It in Richmond. Now, the Chisel have signed with Pure Noise, reissued Retaliation, and dropped a charged-up new single.

The Chisel’s new track “Cry Your Eyes Out” isn’t as sensitive as the title might lead you to believe. Instead, it’s directed at some slob who didn’t appreciate his wife and who should’ve realized how sad he’d be now that she’s gone. The band’s whole sound remains fast and direct and extremely catchy. “Cry Your Eyes Out” has a raw, grainy video, which reveals that guitarist Charlie Manning, also the leader of Chubby & The Gang, now has a very impressive walrus mustache. In a press release, frontman Callum Graham has this to say:

“Cry Your Eyes Out” was written collectively in our old practice room, and it was the first song we wrote after Retaliation had been released. Musically, we wanted to try and build on the more expansive moments of Retaliation. The verses are driven by a simple old school rock ‘n’ roll-style riff, which then gives way to dual leads and multi-layered guitars in the chorus, creating a thick melodic sound. Some references we threw around at the time of writing were the Replacements, Ramones and Leatherface. Lyrically, it’s about treating the person you love with respect and never taking them for granted because it can all fall like a pack of cards at any moment.

Check it out below.

“Cry Your Eyes Out” is out now on Pure Noise.